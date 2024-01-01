Ohtani is a dynamic hybrid strain named after the famed two-way baseball star, symbolizing its versatile effects. The strain features a complex aroma of fresh pine and sweet tropical fruits, making it a delightful sensory experience. Ideal for any time of day, Ohtani helps enhance mood and creativity while also soothing the body, making it perfect for both recreational activities and unwinding after a long day.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Show more