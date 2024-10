Pink Cookies is a rich indica-dominant strain known for its powerful body-high and calming effects. It features a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of berry and a subtle floral undertone. This strain quickly relaxes the body, easing muscle tension and promoting a sense of deep tranquility. Ideal for evening use, Pink Cookies can help unwind after a stressful day, soothing both mind and body and aiding in restful sleep.



