Pound Cake is a hybrid strain known for its sweet, dessert-like aroma reminiscent of buttery vanilla cake. It offers users a balanced high, combining mental clarity and euphoria with deep physical relaxation. This strain is perfect for those seeking relief from stress and anxiety while still maintaining functionality. The soothing effects also make it suitable for evening use, helping to unwind and prepare for a restful night.



