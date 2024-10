SFV OG, short for San Fernando Valley OG, is a classic indica strain known for its pungent, earthy aroma with hints of lemon and pine. This strain delivers powerful, relaxing effects that sink deeply into the muscles, easing tension and promoting calm. Ideal for evening use, SFV OG helps alleviate stress, chronic pain, and sleeplessness, wrapping users in comfort as they drift toward a peaceful sleep.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

