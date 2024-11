Blue Dream x Key Lime Pie is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines the best of its parent strains for a unique and refreshing experience. This strain offers a burst of euphoria and creativity, characterized by a sweet and tangy lime flavor with subtle berry undertones from Blue Dream. Its uplifting effects are perfect for managing stress and fatigue, providing a long-lasting energetic buzz that can help keep you motivated and focused throughout the day.



