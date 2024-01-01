White Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its deeply relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain features a sweet, fruity aroma that resembles sugary candies, making it particularly appealing to those with a sweet tooth. The buds are colorful with a frosty layer of trichomes, indicative of its potent THC content. White Runtz is often chosen for its ability to ease tension, soothe the mind, and promote a calm yet euphoric state. It's ideal for unwinding after a long day or enjoying a peaceful night in, as it helps melt away stress and foster a sense of tranquility.



