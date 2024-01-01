Canabotanica - Flower Sungrown - White Runtz 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

White Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its deeply relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain features a sweet, fruity aroma that resembles sugary candies, making it particularly appealing to those with a sweet tooth. The buds are colorful with a frosty layer of trichomes, indicative of its potent THC content. White Runtz is often chosen for its ability to ease tension, soothe the mind, and promote a calm yet euphoric state. It's ideal for unwinding after a long day or enjoying a peaceful night in, as it helps melt away stress and foster a sense of tranquility.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
