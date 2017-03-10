Canabotanica - Flower - True OG 3.5g

by Canabotanica
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

True OG is an indica-dominant strain known for its potent therapeutic qualities. It emits a classic sharp, earthy aroma with hints of citrus. Renowned for delivering a powerful relaxation effect, True OG steadily eases the body into a state of calm, helping to alleviate stress and pain. Perfect for those looking to unwind and decompress after a long day.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

