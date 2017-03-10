True OG is an indica-dominant strain known for its potent therapeutic qualities. It emits a classic sharp, earthy aroma with hints of citrus. Renowned for delivering a powerful relaxation effect, True OG steadily eases the body into a state of calm, helping to alleviate stress and pain. Perfect for those looking to unwind and decompress after a long day.



