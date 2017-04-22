Canabotanica - Pre Roll 7pk - 3 Kings 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

3 Kings pre-roll is a captivating cannabis blend that combines the delightful flavors and effects of Crumpets cannabis flower and Spritzer cannabis shake. This carefully crafted pre-roll offers a unique and dynamic smoking experience. The combination of these strains creates a harmonious flavor profile with hints of earthiness and a subtle citrus twist. 3 Kings delivers a well-rounded and uplifting high that gently uplifts the mind and relaxes the body. This pre-roll is expertly rolled using premium cannabis flower and shake, ensuring a smooth and consistent burn. Whether you're seeking a moment of relaxation, creativity, or simply a pleasurable smoke, 3 Kings pre-roll is an ideal choice. Prepare to embark on a royal journey with this extraordinary blend of Crumpets cannabis flower and Spritzer cannabis shake.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

3 Kings, also known as "Three Kings," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Three Kings is a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. This genetic masterpiece features an aroma of sour tanginess that reek from sage green buds. The frosty coat of 3 Kings gives you a fair warning of this strains' legendary potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this 3 Kings medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
Shop products
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item