3 Kings pre-roll is a captivating cannabis blend that combines the delightful flavors and effects of Crumpets cannabis flower and Spritzer cannabis shake. This carefully crafted pre-roll offers a unique and dynamic smoking experience. The combination of these strains creates a harmonious flavor profile with hints of earthiness and a subtle citrus twist. 3 Kings delivers a well-rounded and uplifting high that gently uplifts the mind and relaxes the body. This pre-roll is expertly rolled using premium cannabis flower and shake, ensuring a smooth and consistent burn. Whether you're seeking a moment of relaxation, creativity, or simply a pleasurable smoke, 3 Kings pre-roll is an ideal choice. Prepare to embark on a royal journey with this extraordinary blend of Crumpets cannabis flower and Spritzer cannabis shake.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

