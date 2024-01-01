Banana Pie pre-roll is an indica-dominant blend featuring the delicious and potent Banana Pie cannabis flower. With a delightful aroma and flavor of ripe bananas and creamy pie, this pre-roll delivers a deeply relaxing and calming effect. Crafted with high-quality flower, it ensures a smooth and satisfying smoke. Perfect for relaxation and stress relief, Banana Pie pre-roll offers a delightful and soothing cannabis experience.
