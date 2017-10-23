Black Widow is a sativa-dominant strain known for its potent effects and sharp, sweet aroma. It delivers a powerful burst of euphoria and energy, sparking creativity and conversation. Ideal for daytime use, Black Widow can help alleviate mood disorders and fatigue with its uplifting properties. The strain’s intense cerebral high is complemented by a subtle earthy flavor, making it a favorite among those who seek a strong, invigorating experience.



