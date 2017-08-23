Canabotanica - Pre Roll 7pk - Blueberry Haze 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Blueberry Haze is a sativa-dominant strain that combines the sweet flavors of blueberries with the uplifting effects of Haze. This strain offers a delightful mix of cerebral stimulation and creative euphoria, making it an excellent choice for artistic activities or social gatherings. The mild body relaxation helps soothe without sedating, ideal for those looking to enhance their mood while remaining active and alert.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
Shop products
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item