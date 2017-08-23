Blueberry Haze is a sativa-dominant strain that combines the sweet flavors of blueberries with the uplifting effects of Haze. This strain offers a delightful mix of cerebral stimulation and creative euphoria, making it an excellent choice for artistic activities or social gatherings. The mild body relaxation helps soothe without sedating, ideal for those looking to enhance their mood while remaining active and alert.



