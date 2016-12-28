Canabotanica - Pre Roll 7pk - Julius Caesar 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Julius Caesar is a potent hybrid strain with balanced effects. It offers a unique flavor profile and delivers uplifting and euphoric sensations. The buds are dense and resinous. Experience the captivating journey of Julius Caesar.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Julius Caesar, also known as "JC," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Plants have average growing and yield characteristics, including a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete (although sometimes brief) stress and anxiety relief.

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
