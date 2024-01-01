White Tahoe OG is a renowned indica-dominant cannabis strain, prized for its potent, relaxing effects. With dense, trichome-covered buds and an earthy aroma, it's a go-to choice for those seeking stress relief and relaxation, making it particularly suitable for nighttime use. This strain's combination of The White and Tahoe OG genetics delivers a powerful body high, making it an excellent option for addressing stress, anxiety, and insomnia.



