Animal OG is a powerful indica-dominant strain known for its intense body effects and deep relaxation. It boasts a pungent aroma with notes of earth and pine, underscored by a subtle sweetness. Ideal for evening use, Animal OG quickly soothes the body into a tranquil state, relieving pain and stress. Its heavy sedative effects make it a top choice for those seeking relief from insomnia or looking to unwind after a taxing day.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.



