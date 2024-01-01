Apple Fritter is a hybrid strain known for its powerful and relaxing effects, blended with a sweet and earthy apple pie aroma. It strikes a balance between euphoria and calm, making it ideal for those looking to unwind while maintaining a sense of alertness. Users appreciate Apple Fritter for its ability to alleviate stress and muscle tension without heavy sedation, perfect for enjoying a relaxed yet engaged evening.



