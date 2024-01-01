Canabotanica - Pre-Roll Diamond Infused - Glitter Bomb x Wappa 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Glitter Bomb x Wappa THCa Diamonds

Glitter Bomb, crossed with Grape Gas and OGKB Blueberry Headband, creates a captivating indica-dominant strain. With a delightful grape and subtle blueberry aroma, this potent hybrid delivers a blissful and relaxing experience, blending tranquility with a touch of euphoria.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Dank blueberry, grapes, and gas, plus a dazzling look describes Compound Genetics’ 2022 strain Glitter Bomb. Influential grower NorCal IC Mag and Compound crossed Grape Gas #10 to OGKB Blueberry Headband and selected a flawless pheno for 2022. It’s loud, big, blingy, dark, and dramatic-looking, with maximum-THC, indica hybrid effects that’ll sit you down and stoke up some hunger. Watch out for all of Compound’s Grape Gas crosses including GastroPop—they’ve tapped into a gusher.

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
