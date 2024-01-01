Canabotanica - Pre Roll - First Class Funk 0.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

First Class Funk, crossed with GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato, creates a potent indica-dominant hybrid. With a unique aroma blending funkiness, earthiness, and a hint of jet fuel, this strain offers a deeply relaxing experience. A remarkable combination of parent strains, First Class Funk is an unforgettable cannabis encounter.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say First Class Funk makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients say they buy First Class Funk when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
Shop products
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item