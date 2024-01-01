Funky Cherry is an indica-dominant strain known for its unique blend of sweet cherry flavors with a funky, earthy undertone. It provides a deeply relaxing and euphoric high, perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day. This strain's sedative effects make it excellent for alleviating stress, soothing aches, and promoting a restful night's sleep.
