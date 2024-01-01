Gas Bomb is a potent indica-dominant cannabis strain known for its heavy relaxation-inducing effects and distinct gasoline-like aroma. This strain delivers a deep and calming body high, making it an excellent choice for those seeking stress relief or relaxation after a long day. With its sedating qualities, Gas Bomb is ideal for winding down and promoting a peaceful state of mind.
Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.