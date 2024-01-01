About this product
About this strain
Dank blueberry, grapes, and gas, plus a dazzling look describes Compound Genetics’ 2022 strain Glitter Bomb. Influential grower NorCal IC Mag and Compound crossed Grape Gas #10 to OGKB Blueberry Headband and selected a flawless pheno for 2022. It’s loud, big, blingy, dark, and dramatic-looking, with maximum-THC, indica hybrid effects that’ll sit you down and stoke up some hunger. Watch out for all of Compound’s Grape Gas crosses including GastroPop—they’ve tapped into a gusher.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
