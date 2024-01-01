First Class Funk x GMO Ice Water Hash



First Class Funk, crossed with GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato, creates a potent indica-dominant hybrid. With a unique aroma blending funkiness, earthiness, and a hint of jet fuel, this strain offers a deeply relaxing experience. A remarkable combination of parent strains, First Class Funk is an unforgettable cannabis encounter.



By breeding our own heritage lines and carefully selecting exotic + iconic strains, we help you identify & attain the state of mind you desire. We chase rich flavors & aromas, and marry the best, most nuanced highs to meet your individual needs. Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

