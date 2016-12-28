About this product
About this strain
Julius Caesar, also known as "JC," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Plants have average growing and yield characteristics, including a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete (although sometimes brief) stress and anxiety relief.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
