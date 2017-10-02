Canabotanica - Pre Roll - Lemon Kush 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Lemon Kush is a balanced hybrid strain known for its invigorating citrus aroma and a subtle earthy undertone. It delivers a harmonious blend of mental uplift and physical relaxation, making it a great choice for both social activities and personal downtime. Users often experience enhanced creativity and a boost in mood, coupled with a gentle easing of tension in the body.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Lemon Kush, also known as "Cali Lemon Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
