Canabotanica - Pre Roll - Lemon Pastries 0.5g

by Canabotanica
THC —CBD —

Lemon Pastries crossed with Oreoz and Jet Fuel Gelato forms a potent indica-dominant hybrid. With its zesty lemon aroma and hints of sweet pastries, this strain delivers a powerful, relaxing experience. Expect a wave of euphoria and tranquility from this remarkable combination.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
