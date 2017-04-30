Canabotanica - Pre Roll - Mendo Breath 1g

by Canabotanica
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Mendo Breath is a potent indica-dominant strain with a sweet vanilla and caramel aroma. Known for its relaxing effects, it offers deep sedation and euphoria. With vibrant buds and a high THC content, Mendo Breath is perfect for pain relief and relaxation. Enjoy a tranquil cannabis experience with this strain.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

