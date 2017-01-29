Canabotanica - Pre Roll - Purple Cream 1g

by Canabotanica
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Purple Cream is an indica-dominant hybrid. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet and creamy flavor with hints of purple. The effects are very relaxing, making it a good choice for treating stress and anxiety.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Purple Cream has been a favorite of anxiety sufferers for over a decade. Great for nighttime use, this indica is mellow and calming. Purple Cream produces a moderate body-heavy sensation, relaxing your muscles and easing stress. The effects of this strain are quite sedative and can last around two hours. Like other purples, Purple Cream’s aroma is sweet, floral, and earthy.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
