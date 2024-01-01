Sour Apple Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain known for its crisp apple flavor with a refreshing twist of sour and sweet notes. This strain delivers an uplifting and euphoric high that enhances creativity and focus, making it a popular choice for daytime use. Users appreciate its energetic buzz that can help combat fatigue and increase productivity.
