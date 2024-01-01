Canabotanica - Sauce - Cereal Milk 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cereal Milk is a potent and flavorful cannabis strain that is a result of a hybrid cross between Cookies, Cherry Pie, and Snowman strains. This hybrid is known for its balanced effects that combine a relaxing body high with a euphoric cerebral buzz.

Lineage: Cookies x Cherry Pie x Snowman

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
