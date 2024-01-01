Canabotanica - Shake - Apples & Bananas 28g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The hybrid strain Apples & Bananas, crossed with Blue Power and Gelatti, offers a delightful fusion of fruity flavors and balanced effects. Enjoy the enticing aroma of crisp apples and sweet bananas, accompanied by an uplifting euphoria and soothing body high. Experience the harmonious blend of this remarkable strain's parent genetics for a satisfying cannabis encounter.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Apples and Bananas is a potent hybrid indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Blue Power, Gelatti and other strains. Apples and Bananas is 20% THC or higher, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apples and Bananas' effects include happinesseuphoria, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apples and Bananas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics, the full genetic is ((Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple) x Blue Power) x Gelatti. Apples and Bananas features flavors like apple, pear and tree fruit. The dominant terpenes of this strain can include myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene and linalool—but batches will vary. The average price of Apples and Bananas typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apples and Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
