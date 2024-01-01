Gas Bomb is a potent indica-dominant cannabis strain known for its heavy relaxation-inducing effects and distinct gasoline-like aroma. This strain delivers a deep and calming body high, making it an excellent choice for those seeking stress relief or relaxation after a long day. With its sedating qualities, Gas Bomb is ideal for winding down and promoting a peaceful state of mind.



