Lemon Pound Cake is an enticing indica-dominant cannabis strain known for its citrusy aroma and relaxing effects. Derived from Lemon Skunk and Cheese, it offers a sweet and tangy flavor profile reminiscent of freshly baked lemon pound cake. This strain is ideal for unwinding, as it provides a soothing and calming experience, often leading to relaxation and stress relief.



