Canabotanica - Shake - Lemon Pound Cake 28g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Lemon Pound Cake is an enticing indica-dominant cannabis strain known for its citrusy aroma and relaxing effects. Derived from Lemon Skunk and Cheese, it offers a sweet and tangy flavor profile reminiscent of freshly baked lemon pound cake. This strain is ideal for unwinding, as it provides a soothing and calming experience, often leading to relaxation and stress relief.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Lemon Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Pound Cake is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pound Cake effects include feeling talkativeenergetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Botany Farms, Lemon Pound Cake features flavors like lemon, ammonia, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lemon Pound Cake typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
Shop products
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item