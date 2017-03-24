Canabotanica - Shake - Pure Kush 28g

by Canabotanica
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pure Kush is a renowned indica-dominant cannabis strain known for its potent and deeply relaxing effects. With its earthy and woody aroma, it induces a strong sense of physical relaxation, making it a top choice for stress relief and insomnia. This strain's calming effects are often accompanied by a euphoric touch, providing users with a peaceful state of mind.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
