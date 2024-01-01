Canabotanica - Sugar - Log Cabin 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Log Cabin is a potent blend of Lemon OGKB and Biker Kush, resulting in an invigorating cannabis experience. With its zesty lemon aroma, energizing effects, and refreshing flavor, this concentrate is perfect for daytime use and stimulating creativity. Embrace the unique blend of Log Cabin for an inspiring cannabis journey.

Lineage: Lemon OGKB x Biker Kush

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Log Cabin is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon OGKB and Biker Kush. Log Cabin is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Log Cabin effects include uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Log Cabin when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, mood swings, and inflammation. Bred by Phinest Cannabis for THC Design, Log Cabin features flavors like citrus, pine, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Log Cabin typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Log Cabin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
