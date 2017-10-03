Canabotanica - THCA Diamonds - Blue Dream 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Blue Dream is a powerful fusion of Blueberry and Haze strains. This concentrate combines the essence of ripe blueberries, citrus, and pine, resulting in a balanced blend of euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. With its flavorful and potent effects, Blue Dream is perfect for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a dynamic experience.

Lineage: Blueberry x Haze

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




