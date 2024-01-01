Canabotanica - THCA Diamonds - Grapes & Cream 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grapes & Cream is a remarkable fusion of the strains Grape Pie and Cookies & Cream. This concentrate combines luscious grape flavors with creamy sweetness, delivering a balanced and euphoric high. With its enticing aroma and potential for stress relief, Grapes & Cream offers an indulgent cannabis experience.

Lineage: Grape Pie x Cookies & Cream

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, followed by pinene. This original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Grapes and Cream include Bruce Banner, Citrus Farmer, Carl Sagan, and T-1000.

