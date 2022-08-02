Discover Advanced Nutrients Big Bud Coco Liquid

Now You Can Give Your Crops The Proven Power of Bloom Boosting, Bud-Bulking Big Bud Coco®



With Big Bud Coco® If you’re a grower looking for a maximum-strength bud bulking, bloom-boosting supplement, look no further.



If you’re like the 91.7% of growers looking to bulk up their buds for the biggest yields possible during every bloom cycle…



If you want bigger flowers, more essential oils and aroma, along with a measurable increase in harvest weight…



And if you’re one of the many growers who use the coco coir growing medium—you’re going to love this new breakthrough from Advanced Nutrients!



Just as bodybuilders need to take in extra protein after a workout to bulk up, your buds also crave a big protein boost. Big Bud® Coco feeds them plenty of bio-available protein so they can build size, mass, and potency while thriving in coco coir.

Your plants will (of course) get the optimal amounts of phosphorous and potassium for strong flowering.

And besides this perfectly dialed-in PK spike, they’ll get a rich spectrum of secondary metabolites. So instead of expending a ton of energy producing their own amino acids, your plants can channel that energy directly into building bigger, heavier buds!

Finally, your crops won’t suffer from any mysterious nutrient deficiencies related to coco coir because Big Bud Coco contains the “missing link” to great coco coir growing – a specifically chelated form of iron.

Breakthrough Science Reveals The “Missing Link” To The Coco Puzzle…

The research team at Advanced Nutrients found the hidden flaw of most “coco” nutrients…



As it turns out, the missing link for growing in Coco Coir is iron.



Yes, your high-value crops not only need extra calcium and magnesium when growing in coco coir, but also extra iron.



In fact, until recently, nobody had discovered this – it’s why other supposedly “coco friendly” nutrients can still allow deficiencies in your crop to occur, no matter how well you grow.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Big Bud® Coco 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



