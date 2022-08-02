Discover Advanced Nutrients Bud Blood Powder

It protects your plants and reduces crop losses.

It multiplies the number of flowering sites on your plants.

It forces these flourishing sites to hatch larger, heavier and juicier buds.

This allows you to get more abundant harvests and faster and more times a year!

Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Mix 10 grams per 20 Liters (2 tsp per 7 gallons) of nutrient solution in your reservoir for the first week of flowering. This will raise the ppm by approximately 200.



Note: 1 tsp of Bud Blood = 6 grams



Tips:

Always use fresh water.

Do not use as a foliar spray.



Available in the different sizes.



