Discover Advanced Nutrients Bud Ignitor

Start Your Bloom Phase Providing Powerful Nutrition for Bigger, Better Flowers. Bud Ignitor is the ideal bud potentiator you use at the beginning of your bloom phase. Use Bud Ignitor to give your blooming plants a strong start for a very pleasing harvest.



Advanced Nutrients Bud Ignitor

Using Bud Ignitor® to get an eye-popping grow room full of plants with flowers from top to bottom is fun and easy, but that’s not the whole story.



You see, when you give your plants Bud Ignitor compounds, your plants respond by creating the maximum amount of budding sites.



Seriously, think about how good this is for you.



You spend less time and money getting maximum harvests.



The proof is in the numbers. With maximum budding sites and optimum flowering you get more efficient use of your grow room and more finished crops per year.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Bud Ignitor 2 mL/L 2 mL/L



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



ATTENTION: Bud Ignitor is completely compatible with all pH Perfect® and non pH Perfect® Base Nutrients along with all competitors Base Nutrients and Supplements.



Available in the different sizes.



