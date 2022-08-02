Discover Advanced Nutrients PH Up & Down

The pH Key to a Healthy Garden

Have you ever met a grower who fed his crops the best nutrients and they still gave him weak performance and small harvests?In many cases, there’s a hidden problem that blocks plants from absorbing nutrients.The problem involves what chemists call “pH”. pH term describes the relative alkalinity and acidity of the water and root zone media your plants grow with.If you want your hydroponics plants to grow quickly and produce fantastic harvests time after time, you need to carefully balance the pH of your hydroponics root zone and nutrient water.



Promotes Plant Health and Nutrient Absorption

Superior-grade, Pure Formula

Economical and Easy to Use

You’ve got to be a bit of a chemist to do this, and you’ve got to use Advanced Nutrients pH Up and pH Down to carefully regulate pH levels so plants absorb maximum nutrients and grow well.



DIRECTIONS:

Use small amounts when adjusting the nutrient solution to affect the pH level, as required. Use to maintain the optimum pH level of 5.5 to 5.8 for hydroponics and 6.2 to 6.3 for sphagnum moss and plants in containers. For best results, check the pH level daily.



1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Available in the different sizes