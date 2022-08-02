Discover Advanced Nutrients Flawless Finish

Experience perfect taste, aroma and power when rinsing with Flawless Finish before harvesting!



Your high-value crops absorb excess fertilizers and impurities from their environment, which can affect the quality of your final harvest. Taste and aroma can be compromised. Instead of rinsing with pure, nutrient-free water that also starves your plants just before harvest by removing the nutrition they need, use Flawless Finish.



Only Flawless Finish contains an exclusive blend of ingredients derived from a specialized chelate that helps to remove excess impurities, giving you a better quality, softer and more pleasant product.



For dedicated, demanding hydroponics gardeners like you, a supreme moment of satisfaction comes when you’ve worked hard to bring in a harvest, dried and cured it, and finally, sit down to savor the taste and aroma of your latest flowers.



There’s that feeling of pride and reward as you savor the deliciousness of your crops with your friends and family.



Now there’s a way for you to increase the joy and accomplishment you feel. It’s a simple yet powerful process that cleanses your crops just before harvest so you get:



Cleaner, Safer Crops

Tastier, Sweeter-Smelling Crops

Higher Quality Crops That Command Premium Market Prices

How does this amazing process work to free your plants and make them more valuable? If you could see down to the molecular level, here’s what you’d witness:

Flawless Finish contains a broad range of ingredients known as “chelates.”

Chelates are like chemical “claws” that can grasp other materials, such as individual nutrients, and bind to them.

Some of the chelates enter your plants and create a downward mobility of excess salts that exit your plants and are washed into the Flawless Finish/water solution.

Inside your plants, from the time of flushing until harvest time, your plants are consuming on-board nutrients and otherwise purging themselves of unwanted residues.

By the time you harvest, your plants will be free of at least 85% of the stored materials they held before flushing.

Directions:

Use 2 mL per Liter during the last week of the bloom phase.



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



ATTENTION: Flawless Finish is completely compatible with all pH Perfect® and non pH Perfect® Base Nutrients along with all competitors Base Nutrients and Supplements.



Available in the different sizes