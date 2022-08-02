Discover Advanced Nutrients Kushie Kush

Hydroponics experts at Advanced Nutrients saw that Kushie Kush™ is a must-have for the medical community, so company co-founder Michael “Big Mike” Straumietis asked his team of plant scientists to immediately find what makes Kush tick and what fires up its flower-making machinery.



Most noteworthy is how unique a strand of indica Kush really is. It gets its name from the Hindu Kush mountain range stretching between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it grows natively. And as it grows it forms small crystalline structures that look like ice or snow on its edges, setting it apart from other strains like a rare diamond.



Being one of the stronger strains of indica, it’s also characterized by its earthy, sweet smell and intense body high. Because of the intensity of the body high that comes along with it (noted for often inducing “couch-lock”), Kush has been used very effectively in the medical community.



In fact, these days Kush is the undisputed King in California’s medical community.



Advanced scientists learned the precise combinations of phosphorus, potassium, amino acids, co-factors, metabolic triggers and other substances that feed Kush exactly what it needs so it far exceeds its genetic potential.



Keeping with the tradition of excellence and precision at Advanced Nutrients, they took everything they had learned about Kush and created a bloom booster specifically designed and tested to give you more potency and weight from your Kush plants.



All major sub varieties of Kush were tested so this formula contains exactly the right ingredients that your Kush need to produce larger more medicinal yields.



Using Kushie Kush™, you get gooey, glistening, resin-dripping, weighty, tight, dense, sticky Kush buds.



In California’s medical community, Kush is King. And now the most successful Kush growers are using a Kush-Specific bloom booster to satisfy patient demand for premium-grown Kush medicine.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Kushie Kush 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L 2 mL/L

Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



Available in the different sizes