Discover Advanced Nutrients Overdrive

Multiply your plants for a robust finish. During the last weeks of the flowering cycle, Overdrive provides the ingredients necessary for the ripening, growth and vigour of the flowers.



Say Hello To Bigger Harvests

Now you can say goodbye to frustration and hello to bigger harvests. The good news is that there’s a surefire way to beat the odds and make your big harvest dreams come true. The answer: Advanced Nutrients Overdrive®. It’s 100% guaranteed to give you rewarding harvests.



That’s because Overdrive contains a unique set of powerful ingredients that stimulate plants to increase their bloom productivity. Overdrive is a really special formula that does something that used to seem impossible.



You see, hydroponics plants have a life cycle that’s pretty much determined by genetics and environmental conditions. After you’ve kicked them into bloom phase, they’re programmed to live a few more weeks making flowers- then they inevitably start to decline



Even if you’re feeding them the best basic bloom fertilizer we make, all plants naturally peak and then go downhill. That’s how Nature intends it, and that’s what happens in most gardens.



Better Flower Production

But now you can use Overdrive to defy Nature and turn your plants back into fire-breathing champion producers, even when they’re well into bloom cycle!



Field testing shows that Overdrive reinvigorates flowering and creates a renewed burst of resins, scents, terpenoids, size and other very desirable traits that will give you impressive harvests instead of disappointing ones.



You know what? It wasn’t easy to create this late-season plant growth miracle formula. Our scientists spent several years examining plant tissue samples and running experiments on the kinds of plants you grow. They also examined the internal clocks that run a plant’s life cycle.



Exclusive, Powerful Flower Formula

They discovered a never-before-used combination of vitamins, organic materials, nutrients and other ingredients that make Overdrive a powerhouse harvest-boosting formula used by thousands of growers worldwide.



All of Overdrive’s ingredients are matched so they work together to give your plants exactly what they need for late-season bloom building.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

Overdrive 2 mL/L 2 mL/L

Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



ATTENTION: Overdrive is completely compatible with all pH Perfect® and non pH Perfect® Base Nutrients along with all competitors Base Nutrients and Supplements.



Available in the different sizes



