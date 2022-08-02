Discover the Advanced Nutrients pH Perfect Connoisseur Coco Grow Part A

Dear Experienced Grower,



If you’re already a top-notch grower praised by customers and friends …



If you’ve already maxed out the potential of your current coco coir feeding program …



And if, after all that success, you still need even more yield and potency – then pH Perfect® Connoisseur Coco may be the right base nutrient for you.



No expense has been spared in researching, testing and sourcing only the most potent, powerful ingredients, guaranteed to drive your crops to their most productive grow and bloom phase possible.



What’s more: you’ll find abundant amounts of the “missing link” needed in coco coir – diversely chelated forms of iron.



Plus, all primary, secondary, and micronutrients in this flagship formulation are fully or partially chelated for optimal absorption.



And if that weren’t enough, you can throw away your pH meters and pens forever because pH Perfect® Technology automatically keeps the pH in the “sweet spot” every week of your grow.



The bottom line?



If you have the skills – pH Perfect Connoisseur Coco has the power to make your plants reach their full genetic potential.



