Discover the Advanced Nutrients pH Perfect Sensi Coco Grow Part A

Now, we’ve always claimed you don’t have to be an expert grower in order to get bigger, juicier, more aromatic, and more potent buds from your plants. And we stand by that claim with this new formula.



It’s simple really when you’re running your coco garden on the same secret grand master growers have used to win every major growing competition in the world with your plants – the pH Perfect Sensi formula…



In effect, we made it possible for even the most inexperienced coco coir rookie to start experiencing “pro level” yields and buds!



That’s because with the pH Perfect Sensi Coco Series – almost everything is dialed in for you…



The secret is actually the result of a major breakthrough in hydroponics technology…



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

(Grow Phase)

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4

pH Perfect® Sensi Coco Grow Part A 1 mL/L 2 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

pH Perfect® Sensi Coco Grow Part B 1 mL/L 2 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L



Conversions: 1 Teaspoon = 5mL | 1 Tablespoon = 15 mL | 1 Ounce = 30mL | 1 Cup = 240 mL



Cutting and Seedlings: 1 ml/L | Small Plants: 2 ml/L | Mature Plants: 4 ml/L



Note: At Advanced Nutrients, we do not use paclobutrazol, daminozide, or any other banned plant growth regulators in our products.



Available in the different sizes