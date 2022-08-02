Complete nutrient kit by Advanced Nutrients

This kit contains Advanced Nutrient's most popular line of nutrients, starting with the pH Perfect Trio for your plant's basic needs, and a selection of additives for to target specific stages of growth.



By stacking these specific nutrients, the Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit will help you to achieve:



Bigger Yields: Ideal ratios of nitrogen and additional nutrients help to unlock a robust canopy of swelling, sugar-coated buds.

Hassle-Free Monitoring: Proprietary ph Perfect Technology unchains you from ever having to deal with out-of-whack pH levels crippling your grow

Maximum Genetic Potential: Research-backed product line taps into the innate power within your plants.

Suitable for a complete cycle in all types of cultivation: hydroponics, aeroponics, soil, coco, rockwool, etc.



This complete pack of nutrients includes:

Base nutrients:



pH Perfect Grow

pH Perfect Micro

pH Perfect Bloom

Additives:



Big Bud

Bud Candy

Overdrive

B-52

Rhino Skin

Available in 2 formats:

Standard:



Base nutrients: 1 L - 1.05 Quarts



Additives: 250ml - 0.26 Quarts



Large:



Base nutrients: 4 L - 1.05 Gallons



Additives: 500ml - 0.52 Quarts



Available in the different sizes