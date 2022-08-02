About this product
This kit contains Advanced Nutrient's most popular line of nutrients, starting with the pH Perfect Trio for your plant's basic needs, and a selection of additives for to target specific stages of growth.
By stacking these specific nutrients, the Advanced Nutrients Starter Kit will help you to achieve:
Bigger Yields: Ideal ratios of nitrogen and additional nutrients help to unlock a robust canopy of swelling, sugar-coated buds.
Hassle-Free Monitoring: Proprietary ph Perfect Technology unchains you from ever having to deal with out-of-whack pH levels crippling your grow
Maximum Genetic Potential: Research-backed product line taps into the innate power within your plants.
Suitable for a complete cycle in all types of cultivation: hydroponics, aeroponics, soil, coco, rockwool, etc.
This complete pack of nutrients includes:
Base nutrients:
pH Perfect Grow
pH Perfect Micro
pH Perfect Bloom
Additives:
Big Bud
Bud Candy
Overdrive
B-52
Rhino Skin
Available in 2 formats:
Standard:
Base nutrients: 1 L - 1.05 Quarts
Additives: 250ml - 0.26 Quarts
Large:
Base nutrients: 4 L - 1.05 Gallons
Additives: 500ml - 0.52 Quarts
Available in the different sizes