Discover Advanced Nutrients Voodoo Juice

This specialized blend of active enzymes — approved for organic crop production — scours your crops’ root zone for dead, complex organic material, breaking it down into simpler nutrients that support healthy plant growth and maximum bloom production.



This revolutionary root-health formula:



Strengthens your crops’ roots and keeps them clean, white and bright.

Boosts the amount of bioavailable nutrition in your root zone, giving them more fuel to reach their full genetic potential.

Provides a broad spectrum of enzymes to more closely replicate the most fertile natural soil conditions.

See How Taking Care Of Your Plants' Roots Wins You Optimum Harvests!

Your plants’ roots are like buried treasure when you discover how easy it is to maximize their function and to achieve optimum harvests.



You take care of your roots by utilizing their ability to form symbiotic relationships with beneficial fungi and bacteria. These relationships help your roots intake nutrients.

Beneficial microbes break down old root material, and provide nutrition.



On top of that, microbes provide aeration so oxygen can reach further to penetrate more into roots. They also capture nitrogen and help make phosphorus more available, which you are aware of as essential, major nutrients for your plants.



Given that beneficial microbes contribute to a more natural, better-functioning root zone environment, what is the best way to place beneficial microbes into the hydroponics root zone?



To answer this question, Advanced Nutrients scientists conducted a multi-phase research project to create beneficial microbes that give Voodoo Juice that the following documented plusses for your garden:



Available in the different sizes