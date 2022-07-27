About this product
The SolarSystem UVB features the latest generation high output UVB T5 fluorescent bulb. This system is perfect for a single light in a tent or several hundred lights in a large commercial operation.
Supplemental UVB- 24 watt T5 Fluorescent.
Improves resin development and potency in plants.
Used during the last few weeks of flowering.
Piggyback design offers up to 10 unit installations from a single outlet.
Covers 4' x 4' at 3' above the canopy.
UVB bulb is included.
Measures 23" x 4" x 2"
UVB_spectrum