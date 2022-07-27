California Lightworks SolarSystem 275 LED Grow Light

Please note that the SolarSystem 275 has 2-channel dimming, as opposed to 3 on the 550 and 1100 models. If you connect the SolarSystem Controller to this unit, the white channel will have no effect on this fixture. As a result, view mode will simply shut this light off. Please contact us if you're not sure if this fixture is right for you. The SolarSystem 275 is suited for commercial, greenhouse, and personal growers. Able to cover a 3 x 3 foot bloom area and 5 x 5 foot vegetative area, it draws a maximum of 200 watts, saving energy and cost. This LED grow light system provides all the benefits of programmable spectrum control, meaning an unlimited potential for all types of growing operations. Using all parts of the light spectrum focuses energy into wavelengths plants need to thrive.



This commercial greenhouse lighting solution promotes all key biochemical and biophysical processes and helps drive photosynthesis, a natural process in which plants draw energy from sunlight to grow. Its full-spectrum grow lights can be dynamically controlled to adapt to each individual operation and phase of the plant cycle. The SolarSystem 275 is not like ordinary greenhouse grow lamps. Heat output is minimal, and each of our horticulture LED lights can be used individually or chained together. It also requires little maintenance, so lifetime operating costs and convenience plus easy installation make your investment worthwhile.



Advanced LED Grow Light System

Replaces a 400-watt HPS with 40% Less Energy

Fully Programmable Spectrum Control

Higher Yields and Better Quality

Perfect for Propagation, Veg or Bloom

Never Needs Bulbs- Easy to Install

Perfect for small or large scale grows

*SolarSystem Controller sold separately