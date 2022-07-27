California Lightworks SolarSystem 550 Veg LED Grow Light

The SolarSystem features the latest generation high-efficiency LEDs as well as the most versatile control system on the market. This commercial indoor LED lighting system is perfect for a single light in a tent or several hundred lights in a large commercial operation.



Overcoming the limitations of high-intensity discharge lighting systems, the SolarSystem 550 LED grow light system offers programmable spectrum control over multiple wavelengths. It operates at a frequency of 50-60 Hz and draws a maximum current of 3.3A @ 120 V, 1.65 A @ 240 V. Power consumption ranges from 0-400 W, which is exceptional compared to traditional UVB grow lights.



In fact, our full spectrum horticulture LED lights are some of the most durable, energy efficient commercial LED grow lights on the market. Plus, this grow light system provides uniform lighting over a maximum bloom coverage area of 4 x 4 feet, and a vegetative coverage zone of 6 x 6 feet. Single users and users of commercial grow lights can benefit from a broad-spectrum system that supports photosynthesis and robust plant growth.



These large indoor LED grow lights are designed to improve yield and visual conditions, making it easy for growers to assess their crops in any environment. The SolarSystem 550 offers growers the following benefits:



Advanced LED Grow Light System

Replaces a 600 watt HPS with 40% Less Energy

Fully Programmable Spectrum Control*

Higher Yields and Better Quallty

Perfect for Propagation, Veg or Bloom

Never Needs Bulbs- Easy to Install

Perfect for small or large scale grows

*SolarSystem Controller required (Sold Separately)